Several factors still hinder monetary transmission to bank rates: RBI

Although transmission of deposit and has significantly improved in recent times, several factors continue to obstruct effective to these bank rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said.

The Bulletin for July 2021 noted that the central bank has made several attempts to improve the effectiveness of by refining the process of interest rates setting by

Noting that the recent developments in respect of transmission to deposit and has shown improvement, it said: "However, there are several factors which continue to impede to deposit and of "

The factors include mismatch of banks' assets and liabilities, competitive pressure for small savings schemes, and assets quality of scheduled commercial

Internal benchmark for pricing of loans and heterogenous pricing methodology of NBFCs also are factors which hinder effective transmission of rates.

The Bulletin said that monetary transmission in the current easing cycle, so far, has been full across the money market segments and corporate bond market, mainly on account of liquidity augmenting measure, including unconventional measures, taken by the

In response to the cumulative reduction of policy repo rate by 250 basis points, the one year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate of SCBs declined 155 bps during February 2019 to June 2021.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)