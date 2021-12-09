Paytm Payments Bank receives scheduled bank status from RBI

has gained Reserve Bank of India approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it said on Thursday, helping it to widen its financial services operations.

Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, had more than 64 million savings accounts and over Rs 5,200 crore ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner at the end of March this year, reported Reuters.

can now participate in government and other large company issued RFP, primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility. It'll also be eligible to partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes.

After the news came out, Paytm's scrip on BSE closed nearly 3% higher at Rs 1,593.

