Paytm Payments Bank receives scheduled bank status from RBI

-
ALSO READ
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm's DRHP: User numbers to GMV growth, here're 10 things you can't miss
Ex-director seeks to stall $2-bn Paytm IPO, company calls it harassment
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
-
Paytm Payments Bank has gained Reserve Bank of India approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it said on Thursday, helping it to widen its financial services operations.
Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, had more than 64 million savings accounts and over Rs 5,200 crore ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year, reported Reuters.
Paytm Payments Bank can now participate in government and other large company issued RFP, primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility. It'll also be eligible to partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes.
After the news came out, Paytm's scrip on BSE closed nearly 3% higher at Rs 1,593.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU