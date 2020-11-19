Proposed LVB-DBS merger a remarkable job: RBI board member Manish Sabharwal

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bk hits 20% lower circuit after govt puts it under moratorium
LVB a strategic asset, must not be handed over 'free of cost': Promoter
Rating agencies upbeat on cash-starved Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger with DBS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium; RBI proposes merger with DBS
DBS faces potential culture clash as it takes over Lakshmi Vilas Bank
-
RBI board member Manish Sabharwal on Thursday praised the central bank on its proposal to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) with the Indian arm of Singapore-based DBS Bank, saying the scheme is a new template where a distressed private sector entity is rescued by another private player.
On Tuesday, the government imposed a 30-day moratorium on Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), restricting cash withdrawals at Rs 25,000 per depositor, and simultaneously announced a scheme to merge the cash-strapped lender with DBS Bank India.
The step was taken on the advice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in view of the private sector lender's deteriorating financial health.
"RBI has done a remarkable job with the template that gets created...(in) the DBS and LVB deal. It's new template, where private distress is solved by private sector rescue. Shareholders get wiped out, depositors and others are fine," Sabharwal said.
He was speaking at a webinar organised by Centre for Financial Studies (CFS), Bhavan's SPJIMR.
Sabharwal, who is the chairman and co-founder of TeamLease Services, said the move indicates that the RBI is innovating.
He also said the country cannot have high non-performing assets (NPAs) for a longer period as they impact credit-to-GDP ratio.
"There is lot of capital which would recognise that Indian banking in next 30 years is a great opportunity. We have to create conditions to attract more equity capital into the banking system. I think a lot of progress is being made," he added.
Asked about the concerns of market participants on corporate governance issues at some lending institutions and the RBI's "late action" in any crisis, Sabharwal said the central bank is criticised simultaneously for acting too early and too late.
The RBI is learning to act earlier rather than later and one will see acceleration on that front, he added.
"Yes, you can criticise the RBI in the past for being little slow at learning but I would submit, now, with experience of the last few years, with the progress they are making, that it is a remarkable institution in a country where many other public institutions have not developed the meritocracy and the competence that they have," Sabharwal emphasised.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU