Business Standard

Public sector bank unions plan strike on June 27 over pension, govt policy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Employees of public sector banks on Wednesday threatened to go on strike on June 27 to press for issues related to pension and the demand for five-days-a-week work.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), decided to go on strike.

Their demands included updation and revision of pension for all pensioners and doing away with the national pension scheme and restore old pension scheme for all bank employees, AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said after the meeting of UFBU.

AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Dutta said that about 7 lakh workers across the country would participate in the strike, if the government and management of banks are insensitive to the unions' demands.

Banking operation may be impacted if the strike materalises.

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 20:58 IST

