RBI introduces single-block-and-multiple debits functionality in UPI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced introducing a single-block-and-multiple debits functionality in Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Customers can enable a payment mandate for a merchant by earmarking funds in their bank accounts for debits whenever required.

According to RBI, the functionality will make payments easier for e-commerce and investments in securities. It would be helpful for hotel bookings, purchase of securities in the secondary capital market as also purchase of government securities using the central banks’ Retail Direct scheme, e-commerce transactions etc.

“This will build higher degree of trust in transactions as merchants will be assured of timely payments, while the funds remain in the customer’s account till actual delivery of goods or services”, the said.

"Customers will be able to block funds in their accounts for various payments. It will facilitate in making smoother e-payments and increase the efficiency of online checkouts during e-commerce transactions," said Rajsri Rengan, Head of Development--Banking & Payments, India & Philippines, FIS.

currently enables mandates for recurring transactions and single-block-and-single-debit functionality. More than 7 million autopay mandates are handled monthly and more than half of Initial Public Offer (IPO) applications are processed using the block feature of .

will issue instructions to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs and manages UPI, on the new functionality shortly.

has emerged as one of the most popular and preferred payment modes in the country so much so that UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) has captured 42 per cent share in volume of digital payment transactions and UPI person-to-person (P2P) has captured 65 per cent share in volume of transactions during July – September period, according to a report by Worldline.

As per latest data, UPI processed 7.30 billion transactions in November, amounting to Rs 11.90 trillion.

Volume and value of UPI transactions have continued to be on an upward trajectory for the last two years, apart from minor blips witnessed in some months because of the pandemic related restrictions, mirroring the recovery in the broader economy and the increased adoption of consumers to use digital modes of payments for their daily transactions.