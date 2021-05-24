RBI issues guidelines for merging district central co-op banks with state ones

-
ALSO READ
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
Banking Reset 2.0: Tectonic changes are underway in Indian banking
-
The Reserve Bank on Monday said it will consider amalgamation of District Central Co-operative Banks (DCCBs) with State Cooperative Banks (StCBs) subject to various conditions, including that a proposal should be made by the state government concerned.
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020 has been notified for the StCBs and DCCBs with effect from April 1, 2021. Amalgamation of such banks need to be sanctioned by the Reserve Bank of India.
RBI has come out with the guidelines after a few state governments approached it for amalgamation of DCCBs with StCBs as a two-tier Short-term Co-operative Credit Structure (STCCS).
As per the guidelines, RBI will consider proposals for amalgamation "when the state government of the state makes a proposal to amalgamate one or more DCCB/s in the state with the StCB after conducting a detailed study of the legal framework".
Besides, there should be a an additional capital infusion strategy, assurance regarding financial support if required, projected business model with clear profitability and proposed governance model for the amalgamated bank.
The scheme of amalgamation has to be approved by the requisite majority of shareholders. Also, NABARD has to examine and recommend the proposal of the state government.
"The proposal for amalgamation of DCCBs with the StCB will be examined by Reserve Bank in consultation with NABARD and the sanction/ approval will be a two-stage process," the guidelines said.
In the first stage, an 'in-principle' approval will be accorded subject to fulfilment of certain conditions, following which the processes for amalgamation may be initiated by all concerned.
After completion of the first stage, NABARD and RBI may be approached for final approval along with compliance report, as per the guidelines.
The guidelines also said that if as a result of share swap ratio based on net worth, shareholders of some DCCBs cannot be allotted any shares, then the state government should infuse sufficient capital in such lenders to ensure that the shareholders are allotted at least one share each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU