RBI penalises Paytm Payment Bank and Western Union Financial Services

The (RBI) on Wednesday imposed a monetary of Rs 1 crore on for submitting information that did not reflect the factual position, which, according to the central bank, is an offence under Section 26 (2) of the Payments and Settlement Act.

“After reviewing the written responses and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI determined that the aforementioned charge was substantiated and warranted the imposition of a monetary penalty," RBI said.

The central bank has also imposed a of Rs Rs 27.78 lakh on Western Union Financial Services for non-compliance with Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) directions.

“WUFSI had reported instances of breach of the ceiling of 30 remittances per beneficiary during the calendar years 2019 and 2020 and filed an application for compounding of the violation. RBI determined that the aforementioned non-compliance warranted the imposition of a monetary after analysing the compounding application, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing," the banking regulator said.