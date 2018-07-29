RBI rate decision, Q1 earnings, macro data key for markets this week

A host of key triggers such as RBI's interest rate decision, quarterly earnings and announcement of would set the tone for equity this week, say experts.

"In the near term the momentum will depend on the outcome of meet (August 1)," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

On the global front, US Fed policy meet this week might also influence trading sentiment at the domestic bourses.

This week seems to have a good flow of earnings. We will continue to see stock-specific approach as heavyweights like HDFC, Axis Bank, are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings, said Gaurav Jain, Director, Hem Securities.

Other blue-chip earnings scheduled for this week include Idea Cellular, Tata Motors and Vedanta.

PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors would also influence trading sentiments, experts said.

Infrastructure output data will also be keenly watched by marketmen.

"Quarterly numbers will continue to affect stocks and sectors while all eyes will be on meet scheduled this week to decide on its policy rates which has been a key event for the market," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Monthly sales data from the auto sector may also trigger stock-specific action, they added.

"The buoyancy in the market is expected for some more time aided by encouraging corporate numbers which will justify high valuations," said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities.

Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 840.48 points, or 2.30 per cent to end at a fresh lifetime high of 37,336.85.