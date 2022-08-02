JUST IN

RBI's financial inclusion index rises; showing growth across all segments
West Bengal's share in small savings rises to highest since pandemic began
Retail assets securitisation volumes rise 113% to Rs 33,000 cr in Q1 FY23
HDFC raises benchmark lending rate, RPLR by 25 bps with effect from Aug 1
Future of fintechs is in lending-led players, not payments: Report
RBI gives payment aggregators another window till Sep to apply for licence
Digital payments record 29% annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data
Will UPI on credit cards take off?
PSU debt serviced by a state to be brought under its FRBM limit: Govt
Rs 14,820 crore tax demand raised under black money law, says govt
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

West Bengal's share in small savings rises to highest since pandemic began

Business Standard

RBI's financial inclusion index rises; showing growth across all segments

The RBI's composite financial inclusion index (FI-Index) capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country rose to 56.4 in March 2022, showing growth across all parameters

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Financial inclusion index | RBI

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The RBI's composite financial inclusion index (FI-Index) capturing the extent of financial inclusion across the country rose to 56.4 in March 2022, showing growth across all parameters.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

"The value of FI Index for March 2022 stands at 56.4 vis-a-vis 53.9 in March 2021, with growth witnessed across all the sub-indices," the RBI said in a statement.

In August last year, the central bank said it has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index, incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal, as well as the pension sector, in consultation with government and respective sectoral regulators.

The FI-Index comprises three broad parameters -- Access (35 per cent), Usage (45 per cent), and Quality (20 per cent) with each of these consisting of various dimensions, which are computed based on several indicators.

The FI-Index was constructed without any 'base year' and as such it reflects the cumulative efforts of all stakeholders over the years towards financial inclusion.

The index is now published annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 14:34 IST

`
.