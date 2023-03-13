JUST IN
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: RBI weighs up impact on banks, companies
IBA panel likely to discuss framework to fund start-ups next week
SVB crisis: CII bats for domestic financial ecosystem to support startups
Beyond the Big Bank Theory: SVB collapse shows need for regulatory scrutiny
SBI Mutual Fund raises Rs 3,600 crore through dividend yield NFO
Safe-haven gold accelerates to $1,900 level as traders assess SVB fallout
SVB crisis: What is contagion risk, and is it expected to spread to India?
SVB collapse brings Softbank's startup financing under investors' lens
How do countries safeguard depositors' money when banks like SVB collapse?
SVB: Indian banks stand out amid 'global gloom and doom', says Macquarie
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
IBA panel likely to discuss framework to fund start-ups next week
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SVB collapse: RBI takes stock of impact on Indian companies, banks

Seeks details of Indian banks', non-banks' exposure in SVB

Topics
RBI | Indian banking system

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has swung into action to take stock of its impact on Indian companies and banks. The regulator has started collecting information on banks and non-banks exposure to the failed Santa Clara-headquartered lender.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 21:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.