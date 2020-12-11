RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of govt securities next week

-
ALSO READ
RBI announces special OMOs to buy, sell G-Secs worth Rs 10,000 cr each
RBI announces OMO for sale, purchase of govt securities of Rs 10,000 cr
STATSGURU: What issues RBI's monetary policy addresses and what remains?
Incentivising fund flow at affordable rates can rekindle investment: RBI
RBI extends enhanced borrowing limit for banks under MSF till March 31
-
The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on December 17.
The decision was taken after a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI said in a statement.
Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Secs of longer maturities and selling equal amount of securities of shorter maturities.
This is designed to exert downward pressure on longer-term interest rates by lowering long-term Treasury yields.
On December 17, the RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.
The central bank further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities.
The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU