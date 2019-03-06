RBI to infuse Rs 12,500 crore into financial system through OMOs

The (RBI) said on Tuesday it would infuse Rs 12,500 crore into the financial system through op­en market operations (OMO).

The central bank said it has decided to purchase certain government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,500 crore on Thursday through multi-security auction, using the multiple price method.

The decision is based on an assessment of liquidity conditions and also of durable liquidity needs, it added.

"There is an overall aggregate ceiling of Rs 125 billion for all securities in the basket put together. There is no security-wise notified amount," said.

It further said the eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system before noon on Thursday.

The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made during banking hours on the following day.