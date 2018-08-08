Reserve Bank of India to pay dividend of Rs 500 bn to Centre for FY18

The on Wednesday said it has decided to pay a dividend of Rs 500 billion to the Union government for the year ending June 30, 2018.

The decision was taken at its board meeting held.

"The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, at its meeting held on August 8, 2018, approved the transfer of surplus amounting to Rs 500 billion for the year ended June 30, 2018, to the Government of India," the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI follows July-June financial year.

The RBI had last year transferred a surplus of Rs 306.59 billion as the dividend to the government for the year ended June 30, 2017, which was less than half of what it paid in the previous year (Rs 658.76 billion).

Earlier in March this year, the central bank had paid an interim dividend of Rs 100 billion for 2017-18.

The surplus payout in June 2017 year was low on account of expenses incurred on the printing of new currency notes following demonetisation effected on November 9, 2016.