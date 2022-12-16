JUST IN
Business Standard

Risky lending: Share of subprime borrowers higher at PSBs, shows data

The share of such loans declined between September 2020 and March 2022 in private banks and NBFCs but rose for public sector banks

Topics
public sector banks | Bank loans | NBFCs

Anoushka Sawhney  |  New Delhi 

lending
Analysis of data from the Reserve Bank of Indiaâ€™s Financial Stability Report shows that until March 2022, the ratio of subprime borrowers to total borrowers had increased for public sector banks.

The second quarter results of banks show that net profits for the industry increased 57 per cent annually. The private sector banks recorded a 64 per cent rise in profits, whereas the net profits of public sector banks jumped 50 per cent in this period.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 19:37 IST

