JUST IN
Rupee gains on report of RBI nudging oil firms to reduce dollar buys
India's forex reserves fell the most among emerging economies: Report
Govt must curb non-essential imports to stem rupee fall: CEO poll
Fall in forex reserves due to rupee depreciation not worrying, say experts
Rupee weakness likely to pressure RBI on 50-bps rate hike: Analysts
Rupee closes marginally higher against US dollar, RBI intervention seen
Rupee appreciates 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar in early trade
Finance Ministry not in favour of exhausting forex reserves to defend rupee
Rupee at another low of 81.94 per dollar as US Fed talks up rate hikes
India FX reserves set to shrink further, stir memories of 2008 crisis: Poll
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Further interest rate hike to hit real estate sector badly: Credai
Business Standard

Rupee depreciates 38 paise to 81.78 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 38 paise to 81.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities and risk-off sentiment among investors

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | forex market

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rupee (Photo: Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee depreciated 38 paise to 81.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities and risk-off sentiment among investors.

Besides, surging crude prices in the international market impacted the domestic unit, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened weak at 81.65 against the dollar, then lost further ground to quote at 81.78, registering a loss of 38 paise over its previous close.

The rupee settled 33 paise higher at 81.40 against the dollar on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04 per cent to 112.08.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 2.77 per cent to USD 87.50 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 66.60 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 57,360.32, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 12.90 points or 0.08 per cent to 17,081.45.

After infusing funds in the last two months, foreign investors turned sellers again in September, and pulled out Rs 7,600 crore from the Indian equity markets amid a hawkish stance by the US Fed and sharp depreciation in the rupee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 11:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.