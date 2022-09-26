JUST IN
Pakistan floods: Damaged crops raise fears of hunger amongst citizens
Business Standard

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar for second day

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to recover against the US dollar for the second consecutive session

Topics
Pakistan  | US Dollar

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Value of Pakistani Rupee hits all time low of Rs 200 against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued to recover against the US dollar for the second consecutive session on Monday.

The local unit gained ground in view of expected dollar inflows from international lenders to support Pakistan's relief and reconstruction efforts after the cataclysmic floods, The News reported.

The PKR on September 23 broke its losing streak against the dollar after continuously depreciating for 15 consecutive sessions as the economy suffered following catastrophic floods.

In the interbank market during the intraday trade on Monday, the PKR gained 3.76 against the dollar to reach 235.99, up in value from the previous session's close of 239.65.

Last week, the PKR came close to reaching a record low of 240 against the dollar but due to several positive cues the market recovered.

ECAP General Secretary Zafar Paracha said it seems like the market is responding to PML-N leader Ishaq Dar's arrival and the announcement of him replacing Miftah Ismail as the Finance Minister, The News reported.

along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dar will return to Pakistan on Monday, five years after a self-imposed exile in London, to "facilitate" the government in its efforts to resurrect the cash-strapped economy by taking over the key portfolio of the finance ministry.

Apart from Dar's announcement, Paracha noted that the market players were noting political stability as well, after PTI Chairman Imran Khan stated he could return to Parliament if the alleged cipher purportedly containing threatening text behind his government's ouster is probed.

The forex trader also said that the announcement from the World Bank about repurposing funds, the International Monetary Fund's plans to help Pakistan, and the Asian Development Bank's help boosted hopes of the market.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 13:54 IST

