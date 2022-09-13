Rupee doesn't need defending, it can take care of itself: CEA Nageswaran

-
ALSO READ
See pvt-sector capex picking up in H2FY23: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
FY23 GDP forecasts by various agencies realistic: CEA Anantha Nageswaran
India is better placed than others to face inflation, says CEA Nageswaran
Cryptocurrencies don't appear to be true financial innovation: India's CEA
India prepared to deal with global macroeconomic challenges: CEA
-
India is not defending the rupee and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is only taking necessary steps to ensure that the movement of the rupee is gradual and in line with market trends, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.
“I don’t think Indian fundamentals are such that we need to defend the rupee. The rupee can take care of itself,” he said, while speaking at the Mindmine summit.
On Tuesday, the rupee closed at an over one-month high of 79.15 against the dollar, spurred by foreign inflows into local debt and equity markets. On Monday, the rupee had closed at 79.52 per dollar.
Nageswaran said while international agencies were showing India’s trend growth at 6 per cent, the country could easily grow at 7 per cent per annum for the rest of the current decade and beyond.
“I am taking 6 per cent as the very easily attainable growth rate and I am adding 0.5 percentage points coming from the capex (capital expenditure) boom and another 0.5 percentage points will come from the digital public infrastructure that we have created,” he added. “If in some years, we have the global cycle also operating in our favour, then export growth will give us an additional push, taking our growth to 7.5 per cent or 8 per cent.”
The CEA said India paid its dues on economic growth in the last decade as the banking sector and the corporate sector were both repairing their balance sheets. “That repair work is done with the banking sector willing to lend and the corporate sector waiting to borrow and invest. It is just being held back by temporary uncertainties because of the war and the pandemic,” he said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 19:27 IST