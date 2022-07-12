JUST IN

Rupee down 15 paise to new low of 79.60 against US dollar
Rupee at record low as US dollar surges globally, domestic markets fall
Rupee drops 19 paise to new low of 79.45 against USD amid FPI outflows
Rupee down 7 paise to 79.33 a dollar amid muted trend in domestic equities
Unhedged exposure via external commercial borrowing new threat to rupee
Yen cedes gains after ex-PM Abe shooting, euro-dollar hovers near parity
Rupee's travails: What has led to the fall, and what can Reserve Bank do?
Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.25 against dollar amid foreign fund outflows
Rupee's slide to successive record lows pits RBI against mkt full of bears
Rupee resumes slide, tumbles 19 paise to 79.13 against US dollar
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Banks' gross NPA at 5.9%, a 6-year low, likely to improve: CARE Ratings

Business Standard

Rupee down 15 paise to new low of 79.60 against US dollar

A strong greenback overseas and weakness in domestic equities continued to weigh on investor sentiments

Topics
Rupee | Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee declined 15 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strong greenback overseas and weakness in domestic equities continued to weigh on investor sentiments.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 79.55 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.53 and a low of 79.66.

It finally settled at 79.60 (provisional), down 15 paise over its previous close of 79.45.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.48 per cent to 108.54.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 508.62 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 53,886.61, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 157.70 points or 0.97 per cent to 16,058.30.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.27 per cent to USD 104.67 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 170.51 crore, as per exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Tue, July 12 2022. 16:04 IST

`
.