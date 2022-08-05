JUST IN
Bond yields 3-month low ahead of RBI policy decision as oil prices drop
Rupee tipped to open higher as oil slips to 5-month low; RBI policy eyed
Rise in cash in circulation for April-July stands at Rs 50,800 cr: RBI data
Rupee drops 17 paise to close at 79.3 against dollar amid US-China tensions
Rupee weakens 1% in two days as renewed talks of 'hawkish' Fed boost dollar
Rupee tumbles as Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit sparks US-China tension
Top headlines: IndiGo Q1 net loss narrows; rupee plummets 68 paise
Rupee plummets 68 paise at 79.21 against USD as macro data disappoints
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 78.80 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee jumps 53 paise to close at one-month high of 78.53 on FII inflows
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
MPC rate hikes likely to continue till CPI inflation recedes below 6%
Business Standard

Rupee gains 26 paise in afternoon trade to 79.20 against US dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated 26 paise during the afternoon trade at 79.20 against the US dollar by 12.37 pm on Friday, as against 79.46 close on the previous trading session

Topics
US Dollar | Indian rupee | RBI monetary policy

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Rupee (Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The Indian rupee appreciated 26 paise during the afternoon trade at 79.20 against the US dollar by 12.37 p.m. on Friday, as against 79.46 close on the previous trading session.

In the morning trade, the rupee had appreciated more than 50 paise, but as soon as crude oil prices rises the gains has reduced.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.15 against the US dollar, then touched 78.94, registering a gain of 46 paise over the last close in the morning trade.

The gains in the local currency was account of persistent inflows by the foreign investors and easing Brent crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies was at 105.75.

Brent crude oil prices were trading at $94.84 per barrel. It has gone up in the morning to more than $97 a barrel.

The RBI in it's bi-monthly monetary policy has increased repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent to contain inflation.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility rate adjusted to 5.25 per cent and marginal standing facility and the bank rate adjusted to 5.65 per cent.

The central bank has retained GDP and inflation forecast at 7.2 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively, for the current financial year.

"With inflation expected to remain above the upper threshold in Q2 and Q3, the MPC stressed that sustained high inflation could destabilise inflation expectations and harm growth in the medium term. The MPC, therefore, judged that further calibrated withdrawal of monetary accommodation is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored and contain the second-round effects," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on US Dollar

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 13:53 IST

`
.