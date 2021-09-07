Rupee plunges 32 paise to close at 73.42 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee gains 6 paise to close at 74.28 against US dollar
Rupee rallies 40 paise to close at 73.29 against US dollar
Rupee closes at a 2-month high, below 74 for first time since June 18
Rupee gains for 2nd straight session on positive equities, rises by 7 paise
Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 74.34 against US dollar
-
The rupee plunged by 32 paise to close at 73.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and muted trend in domestic equities.
Forex traders said the fall in the domestic unit was in line with other Asian peers.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.12 and dropped to a low of 73.44 in the day trade.
The domestic unit finally settled at 73.42 against the greenback, down 32 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the local unit settled at 73.10 against the greenback.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 92.23.
According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the rupee depreciated in line with other Asian currencies.
"Profit booking in domestic equities, after touching lifetime high, and dollar outflows weighed on rupee. Traders expecting dollar outflow related to dividend from a steel company and central bank's intervention could add pressure on the local currency," Parmar said.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.01 per cent to USD 72.21 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 17.43 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 58,279.48, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 15.70 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,362.10.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 589.36 crore, according to the exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU