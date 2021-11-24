Rupee slips 12 paise to 74.54 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee falls 22 paise to 74.36 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 13 paise to 74.19 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking stronger American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.53, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the American dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 12 paise from the last close.
On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 74.42 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 96.55.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.07 per cent to USD 82.25 per barrel.
Asian currencies are trading slightly weak and European currencies continue to languish lower as coronavirus fresh cases and US rate hike prospects keep dollar higher, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors.
According to Bhansali, the rupee is likely to move within a range of 74.30 to 74.70 during the day.
"Exporters may either sell for cash or very near term or far term and keep positions for medium term open targeting 75.00 at least. Importers to hedge at 74.30 and 74.40 levels," he said.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,477.06 crore, as per exchange data.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 95.59 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 58,759.92, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.40 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,542.75.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU