JUST IN

Canara Bank, Karur Vysya raise lending rates ahead of RBI's MPC review
Hiccups over the last mile: Biz correspondent model may need overhauling
Reserve Bank of India penalises Punjab & Sind Bank over non-compliance
A Manimekhalai appointed as MD of Union Bank; Saha takes charge of P&S Bank
SBI elevates 7 CGM-ranking officials to deputy managing director rank
YES Bank board approves buyback of overseas bonds up to $200 mn
EMIs to hurt more as PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC hike interest rates
Time ripe for further transformation to make bank future-ready: SBI chief
Bank of Baroda revises proposed dividend upwards to Rs 2.85 per share
HDFC raises interest rate by 5 bps; ICICI Bank raises MCLR by 30 bps
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Canara Bank, Karur Vysya raise lending rates ahead of RBI's MPC review

Business Standard

SBI Card: Board approves raising up to Rs 2,500 crore through NCDs

The fund would be raised in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing

Topics
SBI Cards | NCD | sbi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
SBI Cards

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

The fund would be raised in one or more tranches, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.

The NCD issuance would be done on a private placement basis, it added.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services closed at Rs 773.95 apiece, up 0.09 per cent on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on SBI Cards

First Published: Mon, June 06 2022. 17:14 IST

`
.