JUST IN
ICICI Bank adopting a 360-degree approach in corporate banking business
SBI personal banking loan book up Rs-5 trn mark, helped by digital push
Anonymity achieved in all retail CBDC wallet-to-wallet dealings done so far
Punjab & Sind Bank aims at CASA ratio of 35% by March: MD Swarup Saha
Bank of Baroda approves Rs 134 crore agri-loans to farmers in Tamil Nadu
Core activities of a bank should not be outsourced, says RBI's AK Choudhary
MFI recovery, credit cost moderation key triggers for Bandhan Bank
HDFC Bank revises credit card rewards points programme for customers
SBI's maiden infra bond issue for Rs 10,000 cr oversubscribed 3.27 times
Bank credit grows 17.2% YoY to Rs 129.48 trn in fortnight to Nov 18
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Digital payments in India touch Rs 38.3 trn at over 23 bn transactions
Business Standard

SBI's personal banking advances excluding home loans cross Rs 5 trn mark

SBI on Monday announced that its personal banking advances excluding high value home loans have crossed the Rs 5 trn mark

Topics
sbi | Home loans

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

state bank of india, sbi, banks, bank branch

SBI on Monday announced that its personal banking advances excluding high value home loans have crossed the Rs 5 lakh-crore mark.

The largest lender in the country took a year to book the last Rs 1 lakh crore of advances, as against over 15 months for the previous Rs 1 lakh crore and over 30 months for the previous Rs 1 lakh crore, as per an official statement.

"A series of tactical measures and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the Rs 5 lakh-crore mark under personal banking advances," the bank's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

Khara stressed that the Rs 5 lakh crore excludes housing loans, where the bank has the numero uno position in the market.

Personal Banking advances mainly comprise personal loans, pension loans, auto loans, education loans, gold loans, and other Personal loan products, the statement said.

SBI has 22,309 branches, over 65,000 automated teller machines and also 66,757 business correspondent outlets, which drive the entire retail banking franchise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 18:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.