JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

IDFC First Bank clocks 10% loan growth in Q2 at Rs 117,243 crore
Business Standard

State-owned Canara Bank cuts MCLR by up to 15 bps

Meanwhile, DCB Bank also reduced its MCLR by 0.05 per cent across tenors, effective from October 6.

Topics
PSU Banks | Canara Bank | Banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Canara Bank

State-owned Canara Bank on Tuesday announced an up to 15 basis points cut in its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

The bank has decided to reduce the MCLR for one-year tenor by 10 basis points to 7.25 per cent effective from October 7, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Most of the consumer loans such as personal, auto and home are priced on the basis of the one-year MCLR.

The bank has lowered MCLR on overnight and one-month tenors by 0.15 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, DCB Bank also reduced its MCLR by 0.05 per cent across tenors, effective from October 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 05 2021. 20:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.