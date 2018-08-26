Switch to EMV chip debit cards by December 31: SBI tells customers

Country's largest lender (SBI) has asked its customers to get their ATM-cum- with magnetic stripe replaced with the one with chip before December 31.

The Reserve Bank on had asked to issue only chip-based and PIN-enabled debit and credit cards with an aim to protect customers from frauds.

chip card protects against counterfeit (skimming) card fraud. chip card and PIN protects against both counterfeit (skimming) and lost and stolen card fraud.

EMV stands for 'Europay Visa' while the PIN is an acronym for 'Personal Identification Number'.

"Dear Customers, it's time to make a shift. As per the RBI guidelines, you are required to change your Magstripe to by the end of 2018. The conversion process is absolutely safe and comes with no charges," the has said in a tweet.

debit card issued as a replacement will be free of cost, said.

At end-June, had 289 million ATM-cum-debit cards, of which a large number of them are already chip based.

Several other too are replacing the magstripe cards with EMV equipped cards.

It is easy to identify if the card has EMV or not. EMV cards have a embedded on the card on the front side.

As per a FAQ on the SBI website, one can apply for the replacement debit card by visiting the home branch. Alternatively, one can also request for issuance of the Debit Card through