Union Bank completes IT integration of all Andhra Bank branches with itself

State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Andhra Bank with itself.
In November last year, the lender had completed its IT integration with erstwhile Corporation Bank.
The amalgamation of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank with Union Bank came into effect from April 1, 2020.
"With this achievement, the entire IT integration of erstwhile Andhra and Corporation Bank branches with Union Bank of India has been completed," the lender said in a release.
All customers of erstwhile Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank have been successfully migrated to core banking solution (CBS) of Union Bank. It has also rolled out internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, IMPS, treasury and swift for erstwhile Andhra and Corporation Bank customers.
"We are extremely delighted to achieve complete integration of all branches and delivery channels of erstwhile Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank. It opens huge opportunities for our customers and enhances our capability to offer innovative products and services," the bank's managing director and CEO Rajkiran Rai G said in the release.
The entire migration has been completed at record time with least inconvenience to customers i.e. without affecting any change in their account numbers, debit cards or net banking credentials, the bank said.
The current IFSC code and cheques can be used till March 31, 2021. The entire migration has been executed in association with Infosys, EY, and BCG, it said.
