White-label ATM firms get breather as RBI allows direct sourcing of cash

The move to allow white-label ATM players (WLATM) to secure cash directly from Mint Road has come as a new lease of life for these entities. But will it help them boost their bottom line in the long term? “Cash has been a headache for WLTAMs, given that the banks used to give preference to loading cash in the ATMs deployed by them.

This will change, and it is hoped that it will give them a breather, operationally,” said Suneel Aiyer, chief executive of Writer’s Safegaurd, a cash management firm. As on date, there are eight WLATM operators in the country — AGS ...