Yes Bank net advances up by 4% to Rs 1.76 trn by Dec-end

Yes Bank's net advances grew by nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1,76,422 crore on a provisional basis as of December 31, 2021, the bank said on Tuesday.

Net advances amounted to Rs 1,69,721 crore as of December 31, 2020.

According to the provisional data released by the bank, the gross retail disbursements during the December quarter was Rs 9,233 crore, up from Rs 7,470 crore in year ago quarter.

The deposits rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,84,289 crore at end of December 2021, as against Rs 146,233 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

Bank's credit to deposit ratio was 95.7 per cent at December 31, 2021 as compared with 116.1 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Stock of traded at Rs 14.38 apiece on the BSE, up by 2.20 per cent from previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)