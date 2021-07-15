J&J recalls Aveeno, Neutrogena sunscreens after carcinogen found in sprays

(Reuters) - said on Wednesday it is voluntarily recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products from the market after detecting a cancer-causing chemical in some samples.

After internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples, J&J said it has decided to recall these products from the market.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause depending on the level and extent of exposure.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products," the company said.

"Daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences."

However, the company said it is recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products out of caution.

The recalled aerosol sunscreens are Neutrogena Beach Defense, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport, Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer, and Aveeno Protect + Refresh.

J&J said consumers should stop using the affected products and appropriately discard them.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any concerns, questions or have experienced any problems related to using these products.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

