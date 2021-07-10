MBBS students may soon have to take internship in Ayush: NMC draft rule

-
MBBS students may soon have to undergo internship in Indian Systems of Medicine or AYUSH along with the other postings, according to a draft regulation released by the National Medical Commission.
A week's training must be part of the rotational schedule in any of the Indian systems of medicine or AYUSH as an elective, the draft regulation for Compulsory Rotating Internship, 2021 said.
For Ayush, the NMC mentioned that interns can choose any elective from Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and Sowa Rigpa for a week.
There will be 17 postings which MBBS students have to complete over a period of 12 months after graduation. Of the 17 postings, 14 are mandatory and three are electives. The training in Indian systems of medicine are among the electives, the draft regulation said.
The draft further says that the minimum duration the Compulsory Rotating Internship may be extended appropriately depending upon insufficient period of attendance, unsatisfactory acquisition of required competence, unsuccessful qualification on assessment and any exigency.
The draft also said the duration of the Internship may be curtailed or temporarily suspended or even withdrawn or cancelled at any time by the institution or the university according to prevailing rules/regulations of the relevant authority provided.
