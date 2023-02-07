Online medical consultations in smaller cities grew 87% last calendar year

Online consultations in tier-2 and tier-3 cities grew by 87 per cent in 2022, shows a study by Lybrate, a mobile tech firm that has developed an to connect doctors and patients.

The past two years have seen a rapid increase in online doctor consultations with the growing popularity of telemedicine. In cities like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow etc (tier-2 and 3 cities), online doctor consultations surged 87 per cent, while metros saw a 75 per cent rise during that period. The study also found that more women are now opting for online consultations. Online appointments by women grew over 65 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2021.

The most consulted specialties include gastroenterology and ENT, which grew by over 150 percent followed by dermatology and internal medicine which grew by 125 percent,psychiatry and paediatrics (110%) and Gynaecology consultations grew by 100 percent in 2022.

The data revealed that people between 25 and 45 years mostly book consultations for their children or for their own sexual or mental health issues. Those above 45 years primarily seek advice on chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, post-Covd-19 complications and thyroid ailments.