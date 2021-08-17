Zydus Cadila gets tentative approval from USFDA for cancer drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cancer, high blood pressure treatment drug
Alkyl Amines surges 12%, hits fresh high ahead of stock split
Alkyl Amines trades ex-split; stock surges 10%, hits new high
Cadila, Bayer to extend JV partnership for three years: Statement
Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its repurpose Hepatitis C drug for Covid-19
-
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Lenalidomide capsules used for the treatment of various types of cancers.
The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Lenalidomide capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg,10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.
Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders, the statement said.
The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group closed at Rs 531.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.10 percent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor