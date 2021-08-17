Zydus Cadila gets tentative approval from USFDA for cancer drug

Drug firm on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Lenalidomide capsules used for the treatment of various types of cancers.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Lenalidomide capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg,10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg, said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders, the statement said.

The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group closed at Rs 531.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.10 percent from its previous close.

