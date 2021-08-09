'We want to make country TB-free by 2025': Health Minister Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
65 per cent of tuberculosis cases in 15-45 age group: Health minister
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Mandaviya holds meeting with Dr Reddy's Chairman on Sputnik V supply
Govt chalks out strategy to ensure availability of anti-fungal drug
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the government aims to make the country tuberculosis (TB) free by the year 2025.
While speaking at Parliament House, Mandaviya said an awareness drive was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to make India TB-free by 2025.
"We want to make this country TB-free by 2025. We had never linked health with development. Under PM Modi's leadership, the definition of health has been comprehensive. In the coming days, India will achieve its target of making the health sector more robust," said Mandaviya.
Apart from Mandaviya, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he expected elected representatives to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease.
"Time has come to end deadly diseases in this country. We need to make collective efforts to win against TB. Poverty and malnutrition are two main reasons for TB. Elected representatives need to ensure steps for the eradication of the disease," said Birla.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu turning his focus to the gravity of the disease suggested, "If all the local, central, and state governments, MPs, and officials join together and make it a people's movement, it won't be difficult to eliminate TB by 2025. The average life expectancy has increased to 69.4 years, which was 35 years in 1950.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor