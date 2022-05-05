Coal crisis: Railways cancels 42 passenger trains; some to be restored soon

-
ALSO READ
Railways not to cancel any more passenger trains, restore gradually
Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today, diverts 19: Check full list here
Railways to begin third segment of trains for tourism, Bharat Gaurav trains
Railways policy promises up to Rs 1.5 crore seed money for innovations
Power-hungry India halts passenger trains to free up track to move coal
-
The Railways has cancelled 42 passenger trains in order to prioritise coal rake movement across the country to deal with a shortage of the vital input at thermal power plants, the national transporter said on Thursday.
While 40 of these trains will remain cancelled till May 24, the other two will be restored by May 8.
The transporter, which has prioritised the movement of coal rakes in the last few weeks, has pushed in 86 per cent of its open wagons towards carrying the essential commodity to the power plants.
"The total number of trains cancelled is 40, which includes previously cancelled trains. Total number of trips cancelled is 1,081, which will remain cancelled till May 24," a spokesperson for the Railways said.
While most of the affected trains (34) are in the South East Central Railway zone, the Northern Railways has cancelled eight trains, two of which will be restored by May 8, he said.
While 26 mail/express trains have been affected, 16 passenger specials or MEMUs have been affected due to the focus on coal movement.
The central government expects the electricity demand to rise this month, and hence, wants to move as much coal as possible to the power production plants in various states.
As per official data, following the cancellations, the Railways has raised the average daily loading of coal rakes to over 400 per day, which is the highest in the past five years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor