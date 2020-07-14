Lonavala railway station on Mumbai-Pune route to now run on solar energy

-
Lonavala railway station on Central Railway's Mumbai-Pune route will run completely on solar energy after installation of solar panels on the rooftop of two platforms that will generate 76 kilowatt electricity.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, CR said energy harnessed from solar panels to the tune of 68,400 (kilowatt hour) Kwh annually will help Lonavala railway station save in power bills.
A senior official said, apart from Lonavala station, the adjoining railway premises such as the yard at the Mumbai-end, railway crossing and a hut near Khandala station will also run on "clean and green" energy as rooftop-type solar panels and inverter batteries have been installed at these locations.
The utilisation of renewable power for non-traction will bring down energy expenses and also help create a "green, safe and livable" world, CR said in the release.