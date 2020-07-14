JUST IN
Foot-operated flushes to ionised AC air, post-Covid train coaches are here
Lonavala railway station on Mumbai-Pune route to now run on solar energy

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CR said energy harnessed from solar panels to the tune of 68,400 (kilowatt hour) Kwh annually will help Lonavala railway station save in power bills.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

FILE PHOTO: The utilisation of renewable power for non-traction will bring down energy expenses and also help create a "green, safe and livable" world, CR said in the release.

Lonavala railway station on Central Railway's Mumbai-Pune route will run completely on solar energy after installation of solar panels on the rooftop of two platforms that will generate 76 kilowatt electricity.

A senior official said, apart from Lonavala station, the adjoining railway premises such as the yard at the Mumbai-end, railway crossing and a hut near Khandala station will also run on "clean and green" energy as rooftop-type solar panels and inverter batteries have been installed at these locations.

The utilisation of renewable power for non-traction will bring down energy expenses and also help create a "green, safe and livable" world, CR said in the release.
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 21:23 IST

