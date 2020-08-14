Railways to run 162 special trains towards Konkan ahead of Ganesh festival

The Central Railway is all set to run 162 special trains towards Konkan region for Ganpati festival, the bookings for which will open from August 15.

According to an official release, the Central Railway will run these special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Sawantwadi Road / Kudal/ Ratnagiri to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2020. These specials will be fully reserved trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, standard operating procedure (SoPs) related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated in the Konkan region. Considering the importance of the festival and keeping in mind the current scenario of corona pandemic, the Konkan Railway in co-ordination with the Central Railway has decided to run Ganpati Special Trains between Mumbai CSMT / Lokmanya Tilak (T) and Ratnagiri / Sawantwadi Road / Kudal stations to clear extra rush of passengers.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers during Ganapati festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, the Western Railway will run 20 trips of five special trains, i.e. two from Mumbai Central to Sawantwadi Road, two from Bandra Terminus to Sawantwadi Road and one from Bandra Terminus to Kudal on special fare.

