Restoration of concessions not found feasible at present: Railway Minister

The Railways has informed Parliament that at present, it did not find it feasible to restore concessions on rail tickets that have been suspended since the pandemic.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that it had received representations from several quarters to restore the facility.
"In view of Pandemic & Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students) have been withdrawn from 20.03.2020.
"Representation/request/suggestions from different quarters have been received for restoration of all concessions. The matter has been examined but not found feasible at present," he said.
Pre-Covid, Railway provided concessions in 54 categories.
