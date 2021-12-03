JUST IN
Railways has incurred losses to tune of Rs 36.87 cr due to protests: Govt
Restoration of concessions not found feasible at present: Railway Minister

The Railways has informed Parliament that at present, it did not find it feasible to restore concessions on rail tickets that have been suspended since the pandemic.

Press Trust of India 

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that it had received representations from several quarters to restore the facility.

"In view of Pandemic & Covid protocol, concession to all categories of passengers (except 4 categories of Divyangjan, 11 categories of Patients and Students) have been withdrawn from 20.03.2020.

"Representation/request/suggestions from different quarters have been received for restoration of all concessions. The matter has been examined but not found feasible at present," he said.

Pre-Covid, Railway provided concessions in 54 categories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 17:13 IST

