German inflation surprise strengthens US dollar as euro nurse losses
Business Standard

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis shopping mall in US

The shooting occurred just before 8 pm outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said

Topics
United States | Shooting

AP  |  Indianapolis (US) 

Photo: Reuters
The wounded victim was in stable condition, police said. (Photo: Reuters)

A juvenile male was killed and a second male was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 8 pm outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The wounded victim was in stable condition, police said.

A suspect was in custody, police said.

An altercation occurred before the gunfire, police said.

In July 2021, one person was shot inside the mall. At least two shootings occurred at Greenwood Park Mall, south of the city, in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 09:56 IST

`
