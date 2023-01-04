1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis shopping mall in US

-
ALSO READ
United Nations arms treaty an example, not an answer, says Owen Greene
Two people stabbed at Washington metro center subway stop, probe on
1 dead, 5 people wounded after mass shooting in Northeast Washington
Shootings at two southeastern Brazil schools leave three dead, 11 wounded
26 killed, many injured as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP's Kanpur
-
A juvenile male was killed and a second male was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting occurred just before 8 pm outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
The wounded victim was in stable condition, police said.
A suspect was in custody, police said.
An altercation occurred before the gunfire, police said.
In July 2021, one person was shot inside the mall. At least two shootings occurred at Greenwood Park Mall, south of the city, in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 09:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU