10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan, say police

Canadian police have said that 10 people died and at least 15 were sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a press conference on Sunday that they are looking for two suspects. Alert issued for the suspects in random stabbings has been expanded to three provinces, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
