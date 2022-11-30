JUST IN
Low-cost fashion chain H&M to cut 1,500 jobs globally to improve efficiency
10 killed in bombing of religious school in north Afghanistan: Taliban

A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Topics
Afghanistan | Bomb blast

AP  |  Islamabad 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

A Taliban official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Afghanistan

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 19:12 IST

`
