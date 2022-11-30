10 killed in bombing of religious school in north Afghanistan: Taliban

A official says at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a hit a religious school in northern .

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the took power in August 2021.

IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the . The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)