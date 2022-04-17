12 injured in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall; 3 detained

-
ALSO READ
NZ introduces further measures to crack down on firearms violence
Delhi Police busts interstate illegal firearms syndicate, 2 held
J&K Police to get American assault rifles, pistols for anti-terror ops
Affidavits reveal love for firearms among candidates across parties in UP
New York Police identifies 'person of interest' in Brooklyn subway shooting
-
Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack.
Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. Skip Holbrook said. He said at least one of those three people fired a weapon.
We don't believe this was random, Holbrook said. We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.
Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition, Holbrook said. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, he said.
The mall was being evacuated store-by-store and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so that authorities could find them.
Workers from a couple of stores clustered in the mostly empty parking lot Saturday evening said they had not heard or seen anything during the shooting but followed the mall's alert system and were evacuated by police shortly after.
They said they had been waiting hours ever since for police to let them back inside to retrieve their car keys and personal belongings so they could leave. They declined to give their names, citing company policies.
Today's isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted," Columbiana Centre said in a statement. "We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU