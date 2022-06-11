19th Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off in Singapore after 2-yr Covid hiatus

-
ALSO READ
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit US in early May
Japan defence minister's US tour to counter 'assertive China': Report
North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017; US condemns
PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue on Monday
Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion buyout from Blackstone Inc
-
The 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), opened in Singapore after a two-year Covid-19 pandemic induced hiatus.
The Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia's premier defence summit. It's a unique meeting where ministers debate the region's most pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral talks and come up with fresh approaches together.
Since its launch in 2002 by the British think tank IISS with the support of the Singaporean government, the Shangri-La Dialogue, officially known as the Asia Security Summit, has been held annually except for 2020 and 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.
About 500 delegates from more than 40 countries are expected.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the opening keynote address on Friday during which he outlined Japan's vision for regional security.
He is the first Japanese Prime Minister to speak at the summit since 2014.
On Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will address a plenary session during which he is expected to introduce the country's policy, principles and actions on safeguarding true multilateralism, regional peace and stability, and building a shared future for humanity.
Among the other prominent speakers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the forum via video link on Saturday.
On the sidelines, a trilateral between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo and South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup is also scheduled.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU