Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit US in early May

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to visit the in early May, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing sources.

Kishi is expected to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss cooperation on the situation in Ukraine and North Korea.

The exact dates of the visit are currently being agreed upon, the agency said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)