2 doses of Pfizer vax may protect kids from long Covid: Study

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
-
Two doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine can potentially protect children from thousands of cases of long Covid, suggests a new study.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to children ages 12 through 15, 21 days apart.
However, the chief medical officers in the UK, have approved only one dose of a Covid vaccine, to healthy children aged 12 to 15, over fears of the risk of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle.
Children with health conditions and those living with clinically vulnerable people are being offered two doses.
The new study, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, suggests that the benefits of getting a second jab outweigh the risks "unless case rates are sustainably low", The Telegraph reported.
A team of researchers from the Queen Mary University of London, University College London and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, conducted a risk/benefit analysis of teenagers aged 12 to 17 getting both doses of the vaccine.
They used historic rates of hospital admission, intensive care support and death among children in England who had Covid-19.
The research estimates that hospital and ICU admissions, deaths and cases of long Covid averted over a 16-week period by vaccinating all 12-17 year olds in England.
"This analysis shows that, on clinical risks alone, vaccination is warranted for 12 to 17-year-olds in England," lead author Deepti Gurdasani, of Queen Mary University of London, was quoted as saying.
"While we wait to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 on children, the precautionary principle advocates for protecting all children from exposure to this virus and vaccination is a crucial part of that protection," she added.
As of September 15, about 680 out of every 100,000 10-19-year-olds were contracting coronavirus every week, Sky News reported.
The study said if this rose to 1000 per week then full vaccination of 12-17-year-olds could "avert 4,430 hospital admissions and 36 deaths over 16 weeks".
However, if cases fell to 50 per 100,000, then an estimated 70 admissions and two deaths could be avoided over the same period.
"The benefit of vaccination in terms of hospitalisations in adolescents outweighs risks unless case rates are sustainably very low (below 30/100,000 teenagers/week)," said the study.
"Given the current high case rates in England, our findings support vaccination of adolescents against SARS-CoV-2," it added.
Further, the researchers said that double vaccination would avert 56,000, 16,000, or 8,000 cases (based on long Covid rates among 12-17-year-olds of 14 per cent, 4 per cent, and 2 per cent), the report said.
--IANS
rvt/ksk/
A
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU