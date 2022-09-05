2 staff members reported dead in explosion outside Kabul's Russian Embassy

-
ALSO READ
Blasts near Afghan's Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians; 17 injured
1 dead while 7 others seriously injured in cylinder blast in UP's Meerut
Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21; Taliban to issue statement
Blast in Kabul mosque kills five, IS' local affiliate claims responsibility
2 civilians killed in Kabul gurdwara terror strike, 3 attackers dead
-
Russian Foreign Ministry says two of its embassy staff were killed by an explosion outside Russia's Embassy in Kabul on Monday.
The ministry didn't offer any details as to who the staff members were or how they died. Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier, citing anonymous sources, that 15-20 people were killed or wounded as the result of the explosion.
According to RIA Novosti, the blast occurred when a Russian diplomat came out to the people queuing outside to call out the names of the candidates for a visa.
Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti said an explosion went off outside the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.
The agency, citing unnamed sources, says the blast occurred on Monday when a Russian diplomat came out to people waiting outside to call out the names of the candidates for a visa.
The report said there were between 15 to 20 casualties, but did not differentiate between dead and wounded. The agency didn't clarify whether Russian diplomats were among the casualties.
The Taliban did not immediately confirm the explosion or give any casualty figures.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power.
The Islamic State group's local affiliate has stepped up attacks against the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents took over the country last year as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU