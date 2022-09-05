Hacker steals $185,000 from Bill Murray's digital wallet after NFT auction

-
ALSO READ
Non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea lays off about 20% of employees
Meta rolling out expansion of NFT support on Instagram to 100 countries
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg planning to launch NFTs on Instagram
Facebook starts testing non-fungible tokens with select creators in US
NFT transactions to reach 40 mn globally in 5 yrs amid scam threats
-
A hacker has siphoned off $185,000 from Hollywood star Bill Murray's digital wallet after he successfully completed the charity auction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
CoinDesk reports that as soon as Murray's NFT action that raised 119.2 ethereum (around $185,000) for charity got closed, a hacker stole the funds from his personal wallet.
The hacker sent the stolen funds to a wallet address linked to the crypto exchange Binance and Unionchain.ai, according to Murray's team.
"The unknown individual also attempted to take non-fungible tokens from the actor's personal collection," according to the report.
The hacker also tried to steal 800 NFTs from the Murray collection.
Murray's wallet security team immediately swung into action and stopped the hackers from wiping out his entire digital wallet.
Murray's team has filed a police report and was working with crypto analytics firm Chainalysis to find the hacker, the report mentioned.
In April, hackers compromised the Instagram account belonging to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, stealing three million dollars worth of crypto.
Earlier this year, World's largest NFT marketplace OpenSea confirmed it was hit by a phishing attack and at least 32 users had lost their valuable NFTs worth $1.7 million.
The hack happened as OpenSea announced a new smart contract upgrade with a one-week deadline to delist inactive NFTs on the platform.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU