JUST IN
President Xi Jinping, a princeling turned Mao 2.0 in China's 'new era'
Asia witnesses limited contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's woes
Long Covid much less likely after Omicron infection, reveals study
World off-track to cut 30% sodium intake to achieve global target: WHO
Earthquakes at 2 Alaska volcanoes could signal eruption: Officials
Topol, star of 'Fiddler on the Roof' onscreen and onstage, dies at 87
Cloture motion filed for Garcetti's nomination, step closer to confirmation
Donald Trump invited to testify before New York grand jury: Report
India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson Ned Price
Sweden, Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey, says military bloc
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
President Xi Jinping, a princeling turned Mao 2.0 in China's 'new era'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

3.25 mn tickets sold in first sales phase for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

For the Olympic Games, a total of around 10 million tickets will be put on sale, and 80 per cent of these will be made directly available to the public via the official ticketing platform

Topics
Olympic Games | Paris

IANS  |  Paris (France) 

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Olympics Torch
Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron

A total of 3.25 million tickets have been sold for next year's Paris Olympic Games in the first sales phase, the organisers have informed.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, tickets were made available worldwide from a single platform with tickets sold in packs over three weeks in the first phase, which saw fans from 158 countries and regions register for the sale.

"The public response to the first phase of Games ticket sales was truly phenomenal. With over 3.2 million tickets sold in less than three weeks, take-up exceeded all expectations, for which we are very grateful," Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet said on Thursday.

The French public made up two-thirds of ticket purchasers, with 45 per cent of all buyers being women, a relatively high proportion in Olympic history -- with Paris 2024 set to be the first ever Olympic Games with equal participation by male and female athletes, reports news agency Xinhua.

Tickets for climbing and BMX freestyle sold out on the first day, while those for fencing, judo, breaking and track cycling were all snapped up in just a few days.

For the Olympic Games, a total of around 10 million tickets will be put on sale, and 80 per cent of these will be made directly available to the public via the official ticketing platform.

The next phase of sales, dedicated to individual tickets, will begin with a draw registration from March 15 to April 20. Those who are selected can buy tickets from May 11. At the end of 2023 and into 2024, the remaining tickets will be available in real-time on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, a total of 70,000 tickets for the opening ceremony, held on the River Seine, will also be available in the second phase.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Olympic Games

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 15:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.