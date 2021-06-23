3 dead, over 20 injured in blast outside Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Court issues arrest warrant against Hafiz Saeed in terror funding
Pakistan court jails Hafiz Saeed's five aides in terror financing case
Pak court sentences Hafiz Saeed's two close aides to over 15 years in jail
Pak should hold Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi accountable for Mumbai attack: US
LeT hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, militant associate held
-
A powerful car bomb went off outside Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's house here on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said.
The blast took place at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town at the police picket outside Saeed's residence.
The Punjab police chief Inam Ghani said there could have been a "major loss" had there been no police picket outside the house of the high-profile personality, referring to Saeed.
He said three people were killed in the car bomb blast while 20 others were injured.
"Explosive material was installed in the car. There was a police picket outside the high-value target's house. The car could not cross the police picket," Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Ghani said, describing it as "a terror" act.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the blast site and investigating from all aspects, he said.
Ghani also claimed that "hostile" intelligence agencies could be involved in this blast.
The injured people have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital where the condition of six of them is said to be critical.
"The injured also include policemen. The condition of six injured of the 17 admitted to hospital is critical," said Dr Yahya Sultan of Jinnah Hospital.
It was a powerful blast that damaged a number of houses, shops and vehicles in the area. A roof of a house caved in because of the impact of the blast, says Rescue 1122.
The blast sparked rumours at the site that Saeed was present in the house.
Saeed, 71, has been serving a jail sentence at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore for his conviction in terror financing cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU