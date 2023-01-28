JUST IN
Truck-sized asteroid misses Earth, passes closer than some satellites
Nepal plane crash: Black boxes of Yeti Airlines to be analysed in Singapore
World Food Programme secures $71mn to address food crisis in Africa
IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official
Bad weather disrupts operation of S Korean airport again after 3 days
Alliance launched to boost number of women in STEM, workforce in India
Nepal plane crash: Singapore's Transport Ministry to analyse black boxes
HarperCollins Publishers, striking workers agree to federal mediation
Palestine retaliation: Israeli forces on high alert around West Bank, Gaza
Amazon rainforest deteriorating too fast for species, climate to adapt
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Pakistan facing net wheat deficit of 2.37 mn metric tons, says food min
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

3-metre-high flood destroys dozens of homes in Indonesia, 1 killed

One person died after floods 80 to 300 cm high destroyed dozens of homes in Indonesia's North Sulawesi on Friday

Topics
Indonesia | Floods

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

One person died after floods 80 to 300 cm high destroyed dozens of homes in Indonesia's North Sulawesi on Friday.

"Heavy rains in several areas of Manado City have caused the Tondano river to overflow, and flooding cannot be avoided," said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

At least five sub-districts have been flooded, and 33 houses in six sub-districts have experienced landslides, as the authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground, Xinhua news agency reported.

The evacuation is still ongoing, and officers are preparing a variety of needs for evacuation posts.

Manado City faces a medium to high risk of ground movement in January, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

On the other hand, rain accompanied by lightning will continue to flush the area until Saturday, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indonesia

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 09:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.