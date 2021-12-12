Peshawar pays tribute to Dilip Kumar on his 99th birth anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Kumar: The sole supernova in Galaxy Bollywood
Dilip Kumar: Bollywood's tragedy king who evolved a new method of acting
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
'Tragedy King' Dilip Kumar leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever
-
Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar's 99th birth anniversary was celebrated in his city of birth here in Pakistan, with the provincial Cultural Heritage Council arranging a grand function to dust up some nostalgia and pay glowing tributes in loving memory of the late thespian.
Blessed with a unique ability to underplay emotions, Kumar was credited to have brought method acting to Indian cinema.
The superstar passed away on July 7 this year after a battle with prolonged illness. He was survived by wife Saira Bano.
Born on December 11 in 1922 as Yousuf Khan to a Hindko-speaking Awan family at Mohallah Khudadad near the fabled Qissa Khwani bazaar of the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kumar spent 12 years of his childhood here before migrating to India.
He was rechristened as Dilip Kumar and found fame in the Hindi film industry.
Participants of the function on Saturday, organised by the council at Peshawar Press Club, paid glowing tributes to the phenomenal career of Kumar, and also praised the achievements of some of the other legendary actors such as the late Raj Kapoor, who was also born in this city.
Secretary, Cultural Heritage Council, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Waheedullah, Central Secretary of Communist Party Pakistan Imdadullah Qazi, Provincial Secretariat Mazdoor Kissan Party Pakistan Abdul Mehmood, and Tariq Khattak were some of the speakers on the occasion.
Kumar's century-old ancestral house situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar was declared a national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government.
The actor had always held the city of Peshawar close to his heart and would reminisce about his childhood memories.
The speakers also used the platform to shun hatred and foster peace between India and Pakistan.
Shunning hatred and promoting brotherhood between the two countries is our sole objective, they said.
In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Kumar with the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' - the country's highest civilian award.
Often known as the Nehruvian hero, Kumar did his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his last 'Qila' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur', and 'Ram Aur Shyam', and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor